Bakrid celebrated with congregational prayers and ritual sacrifice

For the first time since COVID-19 pandemic, people were allowed to pray at eidgahs

An undercurrent of joy was palpable on Eid-al-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, which was celebrated on Wednesday. Because, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, people were allowed to offer Eid prayers at eidgahs.

People converged at eidgahs and also at mosques dressed in traditional attire, despite the gentle rains since early in the morning. Eid prayers began 6.30 a.m. onwards at different venues across the city.

Large crowds were witnessed at eidgahs such as Eidgah Madannapet and Eidgah Miralam.

A lot of worshippers were seen in several mosques as well.

While the management of some mosques were particular about social distancing, others did not seem to pay much attention COVID-19 protocols.

The post-namaz sermons at some mosques touched upon the significance of ritual sacrifice, an Abrahamic tradition, of piety and an end to the pandemic.

“It feels surreal to be a part of the Eid congregation. We are doing this after such a long time. While we did offer Friday prayers in the mosque ever since the relaxation of restrictions on gatherings, praying Eid namaz is a different feeling altogether,” said S A Siddqiqui, an engineering student. Soon after prayers, the devout headed home and began the ritual sacrifice.

They employed butchers from different communities to skin and portion the animal, a portion of which was given to the poor.

While some ventured out to meet their friends and extended family to exchange greetings, many other chose to stay at home on account of the rains and also out of a sense of caution.

While a majority of those celebrating Eid had bought sheep from different seasonal markets such as those in Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki and Balapur, some who couldn’t do so headed to the markets either before or after Eid prayers.