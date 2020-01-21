Bajaj Electronics, IFB to refund money for faulty dishwasher

A consumer forum has directed Bajaj Electronics and home appliances manufacturer IFB Industries Ltd. to refund ₹39,950 for a dishwasher and pay compensation of ₹10,000 after it found that the appliance sold was faulty.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Hyderabad – II was dealing with a complaint filed by Varada Jyotsna, a resident of Moosapet, who said that soon after buying the dishwasher in 2017, the dishwasher failed to fully clean utensils. The complainant also said that despite authorised technicians inspecting the dishwasher, the problem persisted.

For their part, Bajaj Electronics stated that they cannot be held liable for any manufacturing defect, and that it is the manufacturer’s responsibility.

IFB Industries Ltd. contended that the complainant was not using the dishwasher per user manual instructions, and claimed that the ‘quality of the machine mainly depends on softness of water’. It also stated that the water which the complainant used was hard water and that was the reason for the dishwasher not working properly. The company then sought dismissal of the complaint.

After taking into account the evidence and arguments, the forum noted that the user manual indicates different settings for the machine corresponding to the hardness or softness of water. It concluded that hard water can be used in the dishwasher at a particular setting. The forum also noted that the user manual differs from the sole contention of the company, and stated that there was a deficiency in service.

The forum directed the complainant to return the dishwasher to the respondents. Apart from directing Bajaj Electronics and IFB Industries Ltd. to jointly refund the amount and pay ₹10,000 as compensation, the forum imposed costs of ₹5,000.