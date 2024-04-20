ADVERTISEMENT

Baisakhi celebrations to continue in Hyderabad with a carnival on April 21 

April 20, 2024 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Baisakhi celebrations continue in full swing as the city gears up to host Baisakhi Mela, a family carnival at Hitex Exhibition Centre on Sunday, April 21, 2024.  

The full-day cultural event will include shopping stalls, food courts, games, live musical concerts by Meet Brothers and Capricio Band among others.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“Elaborate arrangements have been made for the full-day cultural extravaganza, which starts at 10 am and ends at 10 pm at Hitex Hall-I and Fair Park Lawns, to celebrate the festival with pomp and gaiety,” said Ravinder Singh Sarna, President of Telangana Punjabi Sabha. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event which will mark the beginning of the new solar year and the harvest season will see 40 food stalls offering Punjabi dishes will be set up at the venue. 

The venue for the Baisakhi Mela comprises 35,000 square feet of air-conditioned area, 55,000 square feet of lawn space for live concerts and 20,000 square feet of open area for other entertainment activities, including more than 100 shopping stalls, kids’ play zone with over 30 games, 10,000 square feet of pets zone and pets zoo. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US