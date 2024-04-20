GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Baisakhi celebrations to continue in Hyderabad with a carnival on April 21 

April 20, 2024 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Baisakhi celebrations continue in full swing as the city gears up to host Baisakhi Mela, a family carnival at Hitex Exhibition Centre on Sunday, April 21, 2024.  

The full-day cultural event will include shopping stalls, food courts, games, live musical concerts by Meet Brothers and Capricio Band among others.  

“Elaborate arrangements have been made for the full-day cultural extravaganza, which starts at 10 am and ends at 10 pm at Hitex Hall-I and Fair Park Lawns, to celebrate the festival with pomp and gaiety,” said Ravinder Singh Sarna, President of Telangana Punjabi Sabha. 

The event which will mark the beginning of the new solar year and the harvest season will see 40 food stalls offering Punjabi dishes will be set up at the venue. 

The venue for the Baisakhi Mela comprises 35,000 square feet of air-conditioned area, 55,000 square feet of lawn space for live concerts and 20,000 square feet of open area for other entertainment activities, including more than 100 shopping stalls, kids’ play zone with over 30 games, 10,000 square feet of pets zone and pets zoo. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.