Bairamalguda flyover to be inaugurated today

Hyderabad

09 August 2020 23:15 IST

It will ease traffic towards Srisailam

The stage is set for the inauguration of a section of the flyover constructed to ease traffic at Bairamalguda, close to the national highway leading to Andhra Pradesh, on Monday.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao will inaugurate the section of the flyover, constructed as part of Package-2 of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) with an estimated cost of ₹26.45 crore. The inauguration ensures completion of six of the 14 works launched as part of the SRDP.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said that the new flyover formed part of the measures initiated by the GHMC for making the city “a free-flow traffic city”.

The government planned construction of several flyovers and under-passes and road widening works, as part of the programme and Mr. K.T. Rama Rao had been constantly monitoring the progress of these works.

Accordingly, works on the SRDP projects continued in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has decided to implement works worth ₹448 crore as part of the SRDP Package-2 and contracts, valued at ₹341 crore, were awarded so far.

The flyover would ease flow of traffic coming from Secunderabad to Owaisi junction and also the traffic towards Srisailam.