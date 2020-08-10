Bairamalguda flyover inaugurated

Minister for MA&UD K. Taraka Rama Rao inaugurating the Biramulguda right side flyover constructed at a cost of ₹ 26.45 crore on Monday.

HYDERABAD

10 August 2020 22:39 IST

It is the sixth to be launched, among the 14 planned as part of the L.B. Nagar package in SRDP

One more flyover at Bairamalguda, part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), was launched by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on Monday. The structure is the sixth to be launched, among the 14 planned as part of the L.B. Nagar package in SRDP with an expenditure of ₹ 448 crore together with property acquisition cost. L.B.Nagar left hand side flyover, vehicle underpass, two flyovers near Kamineni Junction, and Chintalkunta vehicle underpass were the other structures previously launched.

The right hand side unidirectional flyover is of 780 metres long , with 400 metres constituting viaduct and the remaining, the length of ramps. It has cost ₹26.45 crore for construction. A statement from the GHMC said the technology for sub-structure of the flyover is used for the first time in India. Pre-cast and post-tensioned technology has been adopted in major elements of the sub-structure and super structure, which has helped reduce the work at site and save significant amount of time, the statement said. It also reduced the risk factor of accidents, and inconvenience to traffic.

Construction of the flyover will facilitate free flow of inner ring road traffic from Secunderabad up to Owaisi Junction, the statement said. As per the project proposal, the structure, together with the left hand side flyover, unidirectional second level flyover and corresponding loops, will provide 95% traffic solution at the Bairamalguda junction and 43% solution at Sagar Road junction. The work for left hand side flyover is 36% complete, while the same for the second level flyover and the loops is yet to be grounded.

After inauguration, Mr. Rama Rao along with minister for Education P.Sabitha Indra Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, visited photo gallery exhibited at the site. MLC Yegge Mallesham too was present aside of GHMC Project wing officials.