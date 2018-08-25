Bailampur villagers seek better deal

The residents of Bailampur village, that is facing submergence under the proposed Kondapochamma reservoir in the district, have put forth specific demands to allow the government to acquire their homes.

Bailampur along with Mamidyala, Thanedarpally, and Thanedarpally tanda would be submerged in the construction of reservoir.

on Friday Gajwel Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) D. Vijayender Reddy visited the village and tried to convince the villagers to sell their houses and handed over a list of the houses in the village and the price fixed for each of them by the officials. However, the villager did not accept the offer stating that price offered by the government was not proper. With this the RDO returned.

The villagers held a meeting at village panchayat on Saturday and passed a resolution listing out their demands before they accept the offer of the government.

The demands include ₹ 3,000 per square feet for tiled houses, ₹ 4,500 per square feet for houses with RCC roof and ₹ 5,000 per square yard for vacant land; taking house measurements based on slab; extending Rytu Bandhu with ₹ 8,000 (for two phases), rehabilitation and resettlement for those who have crossed 18 years and construction of houses for all those not having shelter in the village. They also demanded three cattle and a tractor for each family.

The copy of the demands was handed over to mandal revenue officer Nagamani urging her to hand it over to the RDO and Collector.

“The amount offered by the officials for houses was not acceptable to us. We have clearly mentioned the amount we want and let the government respond,” Dayakar Reddy one of the villagers told The Hindu.