Bailable warrant against BJP corporator

A local court issued a bailable warrant on Wednesday against Bharatiya Janata Party corporator representing Jambagh, Rakesh Jaiswal.

The case pertains to Mr Jaiswal not appearing in court for hearing. According to lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin, who is representing the petitioner and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election candidate J Ravindra, a case was filed in the Abids police station based on the petitioner’s complaint. The petitioner alleged that Mr Jaiswal did not reveal crucial information in his affidavit filed ahead of the civic polls.

Mr Aijazuddin said that the case has been posted for hearing on February 22, next year.