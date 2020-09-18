Bail for four civilians in fresh case of IMS scam

HYDERABAD

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Friday granted bail to four civilians arrested by ACB officials two weeks ago in a fresh case relating to Insurance Medical Services (IMS) scam.

Three of them — K. Srihari Babu alias Babji, proprietor of M/s Omni Medi, his wife K. Sujatha, proprietor of M/s Omni Health Care and K. K. Krupasagar Reddy, proprietor of M/s Legend Enterprises — were directed to execute a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each. They should also furnish two sureties each for ₹1 lakh. The fourth accused B. Venkateshwarlu, employee of Omni Medi, should execute a bond of ₹20,000 and two sureties of equal sum, the order said. All the four accused should appear before the investigating officer every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. till completion of the probe, the judge said, adding they should co-operate with the IO.

Senior counsels appearing for the petitioners said that ACB officials registered four criminal cases against their clients in past one year.

The latest was a couple of weeks ago when they arrested the four again. They contended that ACB cannot register a fresh crime for the very same offences during pendency of investigation.

The ACB counsel argued that the transactions (relating to purchase of medical tools) were different and the products were also different. Hence, there was no bar to register fresh cases against them.

Justice K. Lakshman observed that except ‘bald allegation’ that the accused were not co-operating with the investigators, the ACB had no complaint against the accused. The accused had not violated conditions imposed by the court earlier in this matter.

The judge, in his order, stated that ACB officials failed to produce any evidence to substantiate the allegation that the accused were not cooperating with the IO. They have not filed any application for cancellation of bails or vacate stay petitions.

The ACB officials mentioned date of occurrence of crime prior to September 25, 2019 in one case and a different period in another crime registered by them. This suggested that the ACB officials were not sure of date of commission of offence, the judge said.

He noted that investigation was going on for almost one year but not yet completed. The allegations against the accused were still at investigation stage, the order said.