Bail conditions difficult to meet, say poet’s kin

‘He has to stay in Mumbai for the period of medical bail; have to find a house’

“There is a sense of relief. This is the first positive development in the Bhima Koregoan case as no one else has got bail. This conditional medical bail is making us feel happy,” said P. Pavana, daughter of poet and activist Varavara Rao.

Speaking from a room in Mumbai where her 81-year-old father is recuperating at the Nanavati Hospital for the past three months, and her 72-year-old mother lay down to relax, Pavana said the next challenge is to pay for the personal bond and find a home for the family.

The medical bail has 13 conditions, including surrendering of passport which Mr. Rao doesn’t have. According to the family, Mr. Rao has been under house arrest for three months and inside prison and hospitals for 28 months after he was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for violence at the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregoan.

The High Court in Mumbai invoked right to health covered under right to life guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India for granting the medical bail. “It is a welcome relief but the conditions are difficult to meet as he has to stay in Mumbai for the period of the medical bail. We will have to find a house in Mumbai where my 72-year-old sister can take care of him,” said N. Venugopal, speaking on behalf of the family in Hyderabad.

Among conditions set by the court are that only near family members can meet him, he should not meet the press and should not post on social media. “It is difficult, but this too shall pass,” said Mr. Venugopal, sounding a note of optimism.