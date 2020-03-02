Bahrain national, another held

A Bahrain national and another man were arrested by Hyderabad police for allegedly raping a woman here.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s sister, Chandrayangutta police registered a case against Ebrahim Shukralla Mohamed Bairami (60) and Salam Bin Sayed Bafanna (30), and arrested them on Monday and two other persons, Saber and Sameena, are currently at large.

Bairami is a retired nurse in Bahrain and was living in Salala of Chandrayangutta here.

According to police, a broker called the sisters on February 25 on the pretext of discussing the sale of their house. “When they reached the broker’s house, the sisters were introduced to Bairami, following which he offered to marry the elder one and when she refused the offer, the accused asked the younger sister to marry him,” police said.

The same evening the younger sister went missing. “On Saturday, the victim’s family went to the broker’s house and inquired about the Bahrain national and took his address. Further, the woman’s sister approached police and informed that her younger sister was sold to an Arab Sheikh who was physically and sexually assaulting her.