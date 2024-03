Bad weather makes Nagpur-bound flight return to Hyderabad

March 17, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A scheduled Star Air flight, S5207, bound for Nagpur’s Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) had to return to Hyderabad on Sunday owing to inclement weather in Nagpur.

Originally set to depart from the RGIA at 3.30 p.m. and arrive in Nagpur by 4.45 p.m., the flight experienced a delay, departing at 5.15 p.m. Upon entering Nagpur airspace, however, the aircraft was redirected to Hyderabad. The flight, a 76-seater Embraer ERJ 175, eventually landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport around 7 p.m.