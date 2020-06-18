Backward KB Asifabad tops

The backward Kumram Bheem Asifabad district stood first in State in the second year Intermediate results declared on Thursday, the pass percentage being 76. Students in this district, which is part of united Adilabad district, have performed well consistently in the Intermediate exams for the last three years.

First year results

The district stood second in the State so far as Inter first year results were concerned with a pass percentage of 71. Girls outperformed boys in the district in both first and second years.

Adilabad slid to ninth position from last year's fourth in Inter second year with a pass percentage of 62 and to 28th place in the first year exams from third place. Nirmal district stood at 21st position with a pass percentage of 56 and Mancherial stood at 25th position with a pass percentage of 55 in the second year.

In the first year Nirmal stood at 15th position with a pass percentage of 53 and Mancherial stood at 25th position with a pass percentage of 47.