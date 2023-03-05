Back to where it began: Sania Mirza’s farewell match at LB Stadium on Sunday

March 05, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

When Sania Mirza, inarguably the greatest Indian woman tennis player, walks on a tennis court for one last time to showcase her famed skills, including that famous forehand, at the LB Stadium tennis complex, she has every reason to be nostalgic.

For, it was here in 2004 that Sania won her first WTA title (doubles) partnering Liezel Huber.

“Tomorrow is a big day. A lot of things in my life started at this venue. And to be able to finish there, I think the emotions will start hitting me soon. Great to have familiar faces around,” the 36-year-old six-time Grand Slam winner said ahead of the exhibition matches she will be playing at the venue along with her former partners, including Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

“Honestly, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I am excited for tomorrow. Bethanie is here, she is my best friend — on and off the court. Rohan Bopanna, Cara Black, Bartoli, are all going to be here on my last day as a professional tennis player,” she added.

The former World No.1 doubles player said no matter where she is based, “Hyderabad will always be my home”.

Asked whether she would like to join Bollywood, Sania said, with a big smile, that although she has got a few offers in the past, it is a ‘no’ from her end.

Not surprisingly, Sania has turned focus on her son Izhaan. “He is a sports guy; very active. He has got pretty hand and eye coordination. Loves badminton, tennis and swims a lot besides playing guitars. We are keeping our options open,” she said, adding that she would like to spend more time with him. “I want to stop travelling so much. My priorities are different now. There were a bunch of things that led to retirement,” she said before signing off.