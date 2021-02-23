Baby feeding kiosk set up at Secunderabad railway station

HYDERABAD

23 February 2021 23:53 IST

A baby feeding (lactation) kiosk to facilitate nursing mothers set up by the Rotary Club of Hyderabad East, Rotary International District 3150, in coordination with South Central Railway was inaugurated at platform 10 of Secunderabad station by DRM Abhay Kumar Gupta in presence of Rotary District Governor 3150 N.V. Hanumanth Reddy and president, Secunderabad division, SCR Women’s Welfare Organisation Chhavi Gupta on Tuesday.

The kiosk with cubicles set around will provide privacy to nursing mothers for baby feeding while undertaking journey. A handloom stall has also been set up by Pochampally weavers on platform No.1for rail users to shop for locally designed and prepared handlooms besides helping small sector traders, a press release said.

