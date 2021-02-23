Hyderabad

Baby feeding kiosk set up at Secunderabad railway station

A baby feeding (lactation) kiosk to facilitate nursing mothers set up by the Rotary Club of Hyderabad East, Rotary International District 3150, in coordination with South Central Railway was inaugurated at platform 10 of Secunderabad station by DRM Abhay Kumar Gupta in presence of Rotary District Governor 3150 N.V. Hanumanth Reddy and president, Secunderabad division, SCR Women’s Welfare Organisation Chhavi Gupta on Tuesday.

The kiosk with cubicles set around will provide privacy to nursing mothers for baby feeding while undertaking journey. A handloom stall has also been set up by Pochampally weavers on platform No.1for rail users to shop for locally designed and prepared handlooms besides helping small sector traders, a press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2021 11:53:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/baby-feeding-kiosk-set-up-at-secunderabad-railway-station/article33917295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY