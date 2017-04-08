Baby-boy sold; mother among three women held

A woman in her early 20s, who had allegedly sold her three-month-old baby boy for ₹10,000 a week ago, was arrested by the Tukaramgate police on Friday.

Along with the infant’s mother, Kavitha of Vadderabasthi, an issueless housewife Anjali, who purchased the baby, and another woman, Sumalatha, accused of mediating with them, were held. Kavitha was married to mason Raju a year ago. Within a year, they had a child. “The woman charged that her husband had started ignoring her and was not returning home for days together,” Tukaramgate Sub-Inspector Sai Kumar said.

The SI said Kavitha had decided to break up with him and live separately but couldn’t do so because of her son. A few days ago, she had met Sumalatha. The latter had allegedly promised to help her find a buyer for her son and introduced Anjali.

On March 28, Kavitha had allegedly given away her son to Anjali for ₹10,000 out of which ₹1,000 was paid to Sumalatha towards commission. Five days ago, Raju had returned home and realised that his wife had sold their son.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a criminal case, rescued the boy from Anjali and arrested the three women.