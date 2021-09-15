Baby boy dies after quack’s botched ‘treatment’

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

15 September 2021 21:29 IST

In a shocking incident, a 45-day-old baby boy of a remote tribal village in Karakagudem mandal died after a botched treatment by a local quack on Tuesday.

Sources said that a tribal couple from Aswapurampadu approached a quack for treatment of their ailing child, two days ago.

The quack, the self-styled healer, allegedly administered a ‘concoction’ to the boy on the pretext of curing a recurring diarrhoea. He allegedly inflicted an external bite injury on the boy’s stomach making outlandish claims of curing the child’s abdominal pain, sources added.

The boy’s health deteriorated after the botched treatment.

A field level health functionary got wind of the incident and immediately shifted him along with his parents to the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam on Tuesday.

The boy died during the course of treatment at the hospital late on Tuesday afternoon.

Hospital deputy superintendent Dr. Ramakrishna told The Hindu that the boy was admitted in a serious condition with breathing difficulty.

“Despite the best efforts by a team led by a paediatrician, we could not save him,” he said, adding that the body bore some suspicious bite marks.