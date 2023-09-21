B. Tech student killed, five others injured as car rams into parked lorry in Mulugu district

September 21, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - MULUGU

A B. Tech second-year student was killed, and five other students were injured when the car they were travelling in hit a divider before crashing into a parked lorry on the roadside at Jangalapalli crossroads near Telangana’s Mulugu town early September 21 morning.

The deceased was identified as Nissi Siju, 18, a B. Tech (Civil Engineering) second-year student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal.

She hailed from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, five other B. Tech second year students of NIT, Warangal, who were travelling in the car, suffered multiple injuries in the ghastly road accident.

The injured were identified as Shreya of Vijayawada, Murthuja, Umar, Sai, and Sujith of Hyderabad.

They were shifted to the MGM hospital in Warangal in an ambulance. Their condition was stated to be stable.

The car was on its way to Warangal when it met with the accident.