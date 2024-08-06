GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bühler India, Nutrihub-IIMR join hands to promote millet processing tech innovation

Published - August 06, 2024 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A millet processing unit.

A millet processing unit. | Photo Credit: File photo

Swiss technology firm Bühler India and the Department of Science and Technology-supported tech business incubator Nutrihub at the Indian Institute of Millet Research (ICAR-IIMR), Hyderabad, will be collaborating to advance millet processing technologies and enhance industrial application of millets in India.

The firm in collaboration with Nutrihub-IIMR is committed to tackle the challenges in millet processing, focusing on extending shelf life, enhancing flour properties and increasing processing yields, Bühler India said in a release on Tuesday. The collaboration comes in the backdrop of only about 2 million tonnes of the 19-20 MT of millet produced by India processed on an industrial scale. A key component of the collaboration will be researching the most effective grinding methods to achieve superior product quality at Bühler’s Application Center and Analytical Laboratory.

The collaboration brings together the firm’s expertise in processing technologies with the Institute’s in-depth knowledge of millets, Bühler India Head of Corporate Technology Shashidhar Subramanya said. IIMR is into strategic research to increase productivity of millets and their diversified utilisation at a national level.

The collaboration focuses on researching the effects of different milling technologies on major millets and specifying milled millet fraction requirements for various end-user product applications. By improving the efficiency, quality and versatility of millet-based products, the research opens new markets and applications for millets’ processing and value addition worldwide, Nutrihub CEO B. Dayakar Rao said.

Related Topics

Telangana / food

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.