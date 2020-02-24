Azad Tek Fest at MANUU from today

Hyderabad

24 February 2020 00:37 IST

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) students from Polytechnic and Industrial Training Institute are organising the 7th annual ‘Azad Tek Fest 2020’ on February 24 and 25 in connection with National Urdu Science Congress.

The fest will be inaugurated by Pro Vice-Chancellor Ayub Khan. Director of Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi, Nakul Parashar will be the chief guest.

Students from various trades and courses will exhibit their innovative projects and around 40 projects of Polytechnic and 20 from ITI will be part of the expo. MANUU Smart Hekhaton-2020 will be the new attraction this year.

The National Urdu Science Congress 2020 is scheduled to be held on February 25 and 26 on the theme ‘Promotion of Science in Urdu Language’.