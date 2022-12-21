Azad setting up $20m parts’ plant for Japanese firm

December 21, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries leadership visits the site at Tunkibollaram near Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The plant is scheduled to become operational by mid-2024   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Precision engineering firm Azad Engineering is setting up a $20 million plant near here to manufacture highly critical and complex parts for Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Managing director Rakesh Chopdar, who laid the foundation stone for the 11,800 sq. metres facility at Tunkibollaram, near Medchal, said that the business association of Azad and Mitsubishi is about a decade old. “The collaboration with Mitsubishi to build an exclusive facility is an outcome of our commitment and sustained effort to deepen our relationship as a preferred partner of global OEMs,” he said.

The plant is scheduled to become operational by mid-2024. It will be part of Azad’s upcoming centre of excellence and innovation centre and employ about 300 people.

MHI CMD T. Nagayasu, Deputy CEO K. Tanaka, Deputy GM (Takasago Blade and combustion parts manufacturing) M. Hasegawa, Engineering Head Raja Ram Reddy, Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and MLA K.P. Vivekananda participated in the foundation laying programme.

On strengthening of the partnership, Mr. Tanaka said, “Azad Engineering machining capability is very impressive. They provide components of high quality and accuracy for our gas and steam turbines.”

Mr. Reddy said MHI’s quality requirements are among the highest in the world and Azad is the only partner outside Japan for a few critical components who can meet the demanding standards. “We partner with them for gas and steam Airfoils,” he said.

The proposed plant further demonstrates that Telangana has emerged as the most preferred manufacturing destination for global OEMs in aerospace, precision engineering and heavy engineering segments, Mr. Ranjan said.

