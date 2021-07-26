Azad Engineering bags Boeing contract for critical parts

HYDERABAD

Firm to make, supply components for global aerospace major’s products

Hyderabad-based firm Azad Engineering has won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts for the global aerospace company’s products.

It will begin delivering the critical components, including hydraulic and mechanical fittings, to Boeing from first quarter of 2022. “The contract is a testament to our commitment to quality, precision and collaborative culture. The cooperation between Azad Engineering and Boeing is a milestone in the growing aerospace ecosystem in Telangana,” said Rakesh Chopdar, owner and MD.

Director, Supply Chain Management of Boeing India Ashwani Bhargava said “as a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing continues to support the development of indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in the country”.

Azad Engineering, focused on manufacture of complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the turbine and aerospace industry, has a plant in Jeedimetla here. It plans to set up a second manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with an investment of $80 million over the next 36 months. The proposed facility will develop a precision engineering cluster, creating job opportunities for highly skilled people in Telangana to leverage and grow the existing aerospace ecosystem, the company said in a press release.