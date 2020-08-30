Azad criticised for questioning Sonia

Hyderabad

30 August 2020 00:18 IST

Former Member of Pariament V. Hanmantha Rao has claimed that he would have been the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh but for Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had not favoured him in his reports to the high command.

At a press conference here, he criticised Mr. Azad for questioning the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and blamed him for trying to tarnish the image of the party. Mr. Azad had enjoyed power for 40 years in the party and was questioning the leadership credentials when the party was in crisis.

Mr Hanmantha Rao argued that only the Gandhi family member would be able to keep the party intact and the next president should be from the same family.

