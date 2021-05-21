Ayush comes out with Homoeopathic treatment protocol for Black Fungus

One has to go through individualistic presentation of each case: dept. director

The Department of Ayush has come out with a homoeopathic prescription for patients recovering from COVID-19, known to be diabetic or found to be diabetic during the course of treatment with steroids, as they have been found to be vulnerable to Mucormycosis (Black Fungus).

Director of Ayush, Alagu Varsini told a press conference at J.S.P.S Government Homoeopathic Medical College, Ramanthapur, on Friday that for convalescing patients in severe debilitating state with extreme prostration, Mucormycosis can be prevented by giving the following medicines — Arsenic-Alb 200 (daily two times, six pills each time for 5 days) and Five. Phos 6x tablets (twice daily, three tablets each time for 30 days).

Since Homoeopathy is a system of medicine based on individualisation and Mucormycosis is not an exception, one must go through individualistic presentation of each case strictly. The following medicines as per the indications can be used individually one medicine at a time on the advice and under supervision of qualified Homoeopathic physician in the treatment of Mucormycosis, she cautioned.

For Rhinocerebral Mucormycosis, drug prescribed is Arsenic-Alb, Kali Bich, Merc.Iod. Rubrum, Merc. Iod. Flavum, Merc. Sol, Cinnabaris, Thuja, Carbo Animalis; 200 potency, daily two times 6 pills each time for 5 days. For Pulmonary Mucormycosis, drug is Arsenic-Alb, Phosphorous, Bryonia, Carbo Animalis, Ant.Tart; 200 potency, daily two times 6 pills each time for 5 days.

In case of Cutaneous Mucormycosis, it is Arsenic-Alb, Sulphur, Merc. sol, Anthracinum; 200 potency, daily two times 6 pills each time for 5 days while for Gastrointestinal Mucormycosis, it is Arsenic-Alb, Phosphorous, Nitric Acid; 200 potency, daily two times 6 pills each time for 5 days.

These apart, any other medicine or potency can be prescribed based on symptom similarity in a given case, other speakers said.