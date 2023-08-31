AYUSH centre to be inaugurated at NIMS today

August 31, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

An integrated AYUSH health and wellness centre is all set to be inaugurated at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) by Minister of Health Harish Rao on Thursday. The centre has been set up under the Telangana AYUSH mission in collaboration with the National AYUSH Mission (NAM).

It will provide a holistic healthcare wellness model to reduce disease burden and also provide informed choices to the public. The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to perform Ayurvedic and Naturopathy procedures and treatments under expert doctors from the department of AYUSH Telangana. Additionally, practitioners of Homeopathy and Unani disciplines will offer their services on a weekly basis, according to a Health official.

