Ayurvedic medicines for Black Fungus cases

Hyderabad

19 May 2021 23:42 IST

Director of AYUSH, Alagu Varshini, said that Auyrvedic medicines could help in quick recovery of Black Fungus cases, apart from reducing morbidity and mortality.

In view of the rising Black Fungus cases, She spoke to reporters at the Dr. BRKR Government Ayurveda College in Hyderabad and said that Black Fungus cases need special care and adding some ayurveda medicines to the treatment is likely to help strengthen the individual’s immunity and help them to fight against the disease in two ways.

One of these is to get prophylactic care and another is to help the patients to reduce their hospital stay thus reducing mortality rate.

She said an ayurveda expert team was constituted to study possibility of helping public at large to fight the disease.

Principal of Dr. BRKR Government Ayurvedic College, Dr Srikanth Babu Perugu along with his team consisting of experts Dr. Sankarprasad, who is qualified in both ayurveda and allopathy systems, Dr Saxena, Dr Suresh Jakhotia, Dr Praveen Kumar and Dr Balakrishna are working out with relevant protocols.

After obtaining necessary permissions, special ayurveda medicines will be set up at Gandhi Hospital and Government ENT Hospital under the supervision of two expert teams.

Preventive ayurveda medicines will be distributed at the Ayurveda College and Hospital in Erragadda.

Meanwhile, these medicines will be made available in all government ayurvedic dispensaries across the State for public reach.

College Superintendent, Dr Ramachandra Reddy and the Addl Director of Ayurveda Dr Anasuya were also present.