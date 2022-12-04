Ayurvedic medical camp for journalists at Press Club

December 04, 2022 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST

Press Club-Hyderabad in association with Jeevasri Ayurvedic Wellness Centre organised a free medical camp where about 400 journalists and their family members availed the services.

Apart from various health and wellness check-ups, the members were given free medicines. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Telangana State Technological Services chairman, Jaganmohan Rao Patimeedi visited the camp and appreciated the idea of organising the camp for journalists who experience stress due to their work schedule.

Jeevasri Foundation promoter Phanisri, along with the team of doctors Satyadeepa, Kalpana, Sunuta Grace, V. Hari Kumar and 25 members of the support staff, took part in the camp.

Mayor inaugurates YouTube channel

On the occasion, the Mayor also inaugurated the official YouTube channel of Press Club-Hyderabad and Mr. Jaganmohan Rao assured all technical help in this regard. The channel will air all the events at the Press Club live, apart from creating content for journalists and their families, said Press Club president L. Venugopala Naidu. Press Club general secretary R.Ravikanth Reddy and executive Committee members were also present.