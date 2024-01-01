Ayodhya Ram temple consecration: distribution of invitations, ‘akshintalu’ begins in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla

January 01, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Distribution of pamphlets and ‘akshintalu’ in connection with the upcoming Ram temple consecration slated for January 22 in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh began in the famous temple town of Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district on New Year’s Day.

The programme will continue till January 15 under the aegis of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, sources said.

A special puja was performed for the invitations and ‘akshintalu’ sent by the trust from Ayodhya at the Gayatri temple in Vemulawada on Monday morning before commencing the distribution of the same to families.

Devotees of Lord Rama and members of various organisations, including the VHP, took part in the programme.