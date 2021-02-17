Hyderabad

Awareness workshops by NCW on sexual harassment

National Commission for Women member Rajulben L. Desai (left) and State Commission for Women chairperson V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy addressing a press meet on rising crime against women in Telangana, on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

National Commission for Women member Rajulben L. Desai has informed that the commission is conducting training classes to generate awareness about sexual harassment in universities and workplaces, and the measures to be taken against it.

Addressing a press conference during her two-day visit to the State on Tuesday, Ms. Desai said members of the commission are travelling to all states to increase awareness among universities, government departments, companies and organisations about constitution of Committees Against Sexual Harassment and complaint mechanism.

This is the first time that such training sessions are being organised by the commission, Ms.Desai said. She presided over one such workshop at the B.R.Ambedkar Open University during her visit. She also met the DGP and Women’s Safety wing officials, and reviewed the progress in cases pertaining to harassment against women. She praised the work of Bharosa Centres, Sakhi Centres and She Teams in the state.

The Commission has received 52 complaints from the State in 2019, which rose to 140 in 2020. This year, 15 complaints have been received so far.

Chairperson of State Women’s Commission Sunitha Laxma Reddy said measures will be taken to strengthen and revive the Social Action Committees constituted under the DRDA.

