Awareness programme on World Stroke Day highlights advancements in treatment

Published - October 29, 2024 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad hosted an awareness programme to mark World Stroke Day on Tuesday.

The event highlighted advancements in stroke treatment and the importance of timely intervention.

The programme focused on educating the public about the latest treatment options for stroke, specifically the Mechanical Thrombectomy procedure. Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals, explained that the procedure, which involves removing clots from blood vessels to restore blood flow to the brain, has been instrumental in reducing disability and mortality among stroke patients. “Mechanical thrombectomy is saving many patients from disability and death. This procedure can be done up to 24 hours after the initial symptoms, and with Yashoda Hospitals’ leadership in providing this treatment, 80% of patients have shown significant recovery,” he said.

The programme highlighted that recognizing stroke symptoms early can improve outcomes, as timely treatment within the 24-hour window maximises the chances of a successful recovery.

KIMS Sunshine Hospital in Begumpet also held an awareness session on stroke, where Senior Consultant Neuro Physicians Dr. Gopal, Dr. Vinod Kumar and Dr. Niveditha Sai Chandra led the discussions. They showcased patient success stories, including a case where a ‘stroke warrior’ reached the hospital within the crucial window period and benefited from prompt treatment.

