ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness programme on suicide prevention held in Hyderabad

Published - September 11, 2024 12:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Roshini Trust, a non-profit organisation based in Hyderabad dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and support, hosted an event on World Suicide Prevention Day, in the city on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

Roshini Trust, a non-profit organisation based in Hyderabad dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and support, hosted an event on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) at Ashoka One Mall in Kukatpally to bring attention about the critical issue of suicides and work towards breaking the stigma surrounding it. World Suicide Prevention Day was observed on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

World Suicide Prevention Day: Women survivors share their experience of escaping from suicidal mindset

The event featured Kondaveeti Sathyavathi, Founder of Bhumika Women’s Collective and Editor of Bhumika Magazine, as the chief guest. In her address, Ms. Sathyavathi highlighted the importance of changing the narrative around suicides and stressed the need for self-love and compassion. She also praised the efforts of the Roshini Helpline volunteers for their dedication to providing a listening ear to those in need of support.

Dr. Srilakshmi Pingali, a psychiatrist at Roshini Counselling Centre, was another guest speaker at the event. She highlighted the importance of sharing fears and concerns with loved ones and encouraged everyone to give as much importance to mental health as to physical health.

To further raise awareness, volunteers from Roshini Trust performed skits and sang songs that underscored the importance of mental health. The event served as a platform to educate the public about suicide prevention and encourage those in distress to seek help.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In times of emotional breakdown, there is always someone ready to listen at Roshini’s helpline number. Reach out to them at 8142020033/44. The helpline operates from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US