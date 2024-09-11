GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Awareness programme on suicide prevention held in Hyderabad

Published - September 11, 2024 12:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Roshini Trust, a non-profit organisation based in Hyderabad dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and support, hosted an event on World Suicide Prevention Day, in the city on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

Roshini Trust, a non-profit organisation based in Hyderabad dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and support, hosted an event on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) at Ashoka One Mall in Kukatpally to bring attention about the critical issue of suicides and work towards breaking the stigma surrounding it. World Suicide Prevention Day was observed on Tuesday.

World Suicide Prevention Day: Women survivors share their experience of escaping from suicidal mindset

The event featured Kondaveeti Sathyavathi, Founder of Bhumika Women’s Collective and Editor of Bhumika Magazine, as the chief guest. In her address, Ms. Sathyavathi highlighted the importance of changing the narrative around suicides and stressed the need for self-love and compassion. She also praised the efforts of the Roshini Helpline volunteers for their dedication to providing a listening ear to those in need of support.

Dr. Srilakshmi Pingali, a psychiatrist at Roshini Counselling Centre, was another guest speaker at the event. She highlighted the importance of sharing fears and concerns with loved ones and encouraged everyone to give as much importance to mental health as to physical health.

To further raise awareness, volunteers from Roshini Trust performed skits and sang songs that underscored the importance of mental health. The event served as a platform to educate the public about suicide prevention and encourage those in distress to seek help.

In times of emotional breakdown, there is always someone ready to listen at Roshini’s helpline number. Reach out to them at 8142020033/44. The helpline operates from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

