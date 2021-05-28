Awareness programme on COVID for parents

HYDERABAD

Talk on first 1,000 days of life

Genome Foundation (GF) , a non-profit organisation, in association with Paediatric Academy of Telangana State and Heartfulness Institute, India, is organising a ‘Parental Awareness Programme During COVID Times’ on “The power of the first 1,000 days of life” that has strong impact on a child’s future for those planning for pregnancy, those pregnant, parents/grandparents of children 0-2 years, healthcare professionals and volunteers.

Speakers and their topics are Dr K Pavan Kumar (First 1,000 days of life – Most Crucial), Dr Anupama Reddy (Joyful Pregnancy - Womb to the World), Dr Himabindu Singh (Birthing preparation), Dr K Srisailam (Power of Maternal Nutrition), Dr M Pradeep Reddy (Power of Infant Nutrition), Dr B Anitha (Power of Infant Programming) Dr Naunihal Singh (Power of Pre-Conceptional Care) and Dr K Sirisha (The Power of Meditation During the First 1000 Days), with expert comments from Dr Radha Rama Devi, GF, and Dr RSV Sri Krishna from UNICEF. The webinar will be moderated by Dr M Pari Plavi, Genome Foundation.

GF MD and co-founder Dr. K.P.C. Gandhi said that with the fear of a 3rd wave of COVID looming around anticipating its effect on children, this virtual discussion of experts in the field would greatly help in creating awareness among parents, to-be parents and other caretakers of children.

Free and prior registration is needed for this ‘ZOOM’ programme on May 30 from 5-7 p.m. Registrations are through Google forms https://bit.ly/3wHjvkT or https://forms.gle/t8butzw78rXsuAEYA, a press release said.