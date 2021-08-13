Awareness programme for water board workers

Awareness to be created among citizens against opening manholes and throwing garbage into them

Post the twin deaths of sewage workers in Vanasthalipuram, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board is organising a 15-day awareness programme for its workers from August 16 to 30.

Managing Director of the Board M. Dana Kishore has announced this, during a meeting with officials on Thursday. As part of the programme, the workers will be trained about do’s and don’ts of sewage management, use of protection gear, methods to be adopted while taking up sanitation works.

Also to be propagated through the awareness programme are standard operating procedure guidelines, and first aid to be offered in case of accidents.

Mr. Dana Kishore also asked the managers of all sections to conduct a training programmes for workers about wearing gloves, boots, masks and body suit.

Division wise teams will be formed with expert workers to carry out sewerage works in problematic areas of the respective divisions. A social audit team will be formed to inspect the works and submit reports from time to time.

A nodal team will be constituted with higher officials from the water board to monitor the programme for a fortnight.

Awareness should also be developed in the users, against opening manholes and throwing garbage into them. Pamphlets should be printed, and NGOs, local public representatives, and workers’ unions should be made partners in the programme.

Training should be also offered to owners and operators of heavy and mini jetting machines, Mr.Dana Kishore said.