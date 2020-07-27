Awareness programme for RMPs, PMPs held in Secunderabad

The Health department held an awareness programme on COVID-19 for Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and Private Medical Practitioners (PMPs) at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan in Secunderabad on Sunday.

Speaking at the programme, Hyderabad’s District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) J. Venkat said RMPs and PMPs can provide only primary treatment. Asking them not to offer treatment without knowledge on diseases, he has asked them to direct people with symptoms to government health centres or hospitals. The DMHO has also instructed them not to display fake certificates and prescribe steroids.

This is the second time in the past two days that there has been interaction between MPs, PMPs and the Health department. On Saturday, RMPs, PMPs and Community Paramedics Association members met Health Minister Eatala Rajender to offer services during the pandemic.

Doctors who have completed MBBS and post graduation have always opposed services offered by RMPs or PMPs. Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association president K. Mahesh Kumar said if Health officials are bothered about public health, they should keep ‘quacks’ at bay.