HYDERABAD

05 February 2021 00:02 IST

Cyber Smart portal to be introduced in over 100 schools

Hyderabad police in association with Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), on Thursday, launched a programme to create awareness on internet use by children.

The programme was part of the cyber security forum of HCSC to promote awareness on mobile and internet use and also follow safety precautions.

“As we are aware of the immense increase of internet use by children, and also to attend classes online, the potential risk of many unwanted activities has also grown up,” police said.

WNS Cares Foundation has partnered with HCSC and city police to empower children with knowledge on relevant topics around cyber safety and digital education through its Cyber Smart platform.

In the first phase, HCSC would introduce the Cyber Smart portal in 100 private and public schools in and around Hyderabad and in subsequent phases, it will be introduced in more schools with the intent of spreading awareness around cyber safety, especially among children.

“The portal will be open for access to students, teachers, parents and volunteers. The content is gamified to keep students engaged and make it easy for them to learn,” they said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel stressed on the need for creating awareness among students, teachers and parents and the need for taking safety precautions while browsing the net.

She said the programme would aid in prevention of cyber bullying, cyber stalking, and financial frauds.