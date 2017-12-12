Awareness event on competitive exams

The Telangana Skill Knowledge Centre (TSKC) and Career Guidance Cell conducted an awareness programme on competitive examinations in association with Nandyala Academy at the Government Women’s Degree and PG College in Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

College principal T. Sreelaxmi and TSKC coordinator Ch. Shoba Rani explained to the girl students about the importance of preparation for the competitive examinations by upgrading their skills in general knowledge, communication skills and other subjects.

Nandyala Academy founder Karunakar and others gave tips on how to appear for various Central and State government competitive examinations on general studies, arithmetic, personality development and other issues.