Hyderabad

Awareness done, Hyderabad traffic police to start challaning now

Two weeks after it rolled out ROPE — Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments — and strictly enforcing free left and stop line, the Hyderabad Traffic Police will now intensify the drive by issuing challan for offences.

“For the past two weeks, education of motorists was taken up with not much focus on challaning. There has been a great improvement in the discipline of stopping at the stop lines voluntarily. Now it will be enforced vigorously,” it said in a statement.

The traffic authority said it will continue the special drive against the violation of stop line and free lefts.


