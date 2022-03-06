Awareness campaign to catch ‘silent thief of sight’ early

Eye care institutes hold host of programmes to mark World Glaucoma Week

Staff nurses at the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad participating in the World Glaucoma Week awareness campaign on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Health centres providing eye care are holding programmes to generate awareness about glaucoma, also known as ‘silent thief of sight’, to mark World Glaucoma Week from March 6 to 12. A person with this eye condition does not have symptoms until 90% vision is lost, and once vision is lost, it cannot be restored.

Head of Glaucoma Services at L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Sirisha Senthil says vision loss due to glaucoma can be prevented with early detection and treatment. LVPEI is organizing awareness campaigns, talks, and patient interactive forums to raise public awareness about glaucoma.

Dr Sirisha says early detection through screening is the only way to prevent vision loss due to glaucoma. “A basic eye examination for glasses (undilated eye examination) cannot detect glaucoma. Only a comprehensive eye examination that includes an eye pressure check, dilated fundus examination and a gonioscopy in certain cases can help diagnose the condition,” she adds.

The specialist doctor says screening is mandatory for family members of patients with glaucoma, as it can affect their siblings and children in up to 10‐20% of the cases.

“People above the age of 40 years who have high myopia or diabetes should take steroids only under medical supervision. If it is necessary to use steroids in the form of eye drops, inhalers, ointments or tablets, one must get a periodic comprehensive eye examination to rule out glaucoma. Those who have previously sustained significant eye injury or have undergone eye surgeries should also get regularly examined to rule out glaucoma,” Dr Sirisha advises.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao participated in the Glaucoma Awareness Walk held at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital here on Sunday morning. On the occasion, he handed over a ₹50 lakh cheque to family members of Varalakshmi, an Auxiliary Nursing Midwife, who lost her life while offering COVID-19 services.