Awards for ISB faculty

Indian School of Business (ISB) professor Vijaya Sunder M was recently awarded the Philip B. Crosby Medal from the American Society for Quality (ASQ) and the Walter E. Masing Medal from the International Academy for Quality (IAQ).

The awards were for his outstanding contributions to advancing the field of Quality Management, ISB said in a release on Friday.

The ASQ’s Crosby award was presented recently during the World Conference on Quality and Improvement in Anaheim, California. The Masing medal and recognition as “Thought Leader in Global Quality Community” was conferred at the IAQ’s annual gathering in Los Angeles.

ASQ and IAQ are international societies committed to quality management with reputation and reach to bring together the diverse quality champions and leaders, the B-School said.