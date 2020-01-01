Awards for fire personnel

Additional Director of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services C. Lakshmi Prasad was awarded the ‘Mahonnata Seva Pathakam’ which entails a cash prize of ₹40,000 in the list of the ‘Seva Pathakams’ announced by the Government on Tuesday.

He is among the 20 other fire service personnel who were chosen for the awards: Shourya Pathakam for Mohd. Chand Pasha and B. Kranthi Kumar, firemen of Jeedimetla and Gowliguda fire stations, respectively. The duo will get an increment of ₹500 a month plus a cash prize of ₹10,000.

The Uttama Seva Pathakam entailing a cash prize of ₹30,000 are to be awarded to G.V. Narayana Rao - Regional fire service officer of fire prevention wing in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, M. Srinivas Reddy, district fire officer of Hyderabad division, and K. Narsing Rao, leading fireman in Punjagutta fire station.

The 14 Fire Seva Pathakams winners included K. Madhusudana Rao (DFO, Legislative Assembly); T. Srinivas (Assistant DFO, Salar Jung Museum); Raju (SFO, Mahabubnagar); J. Raj Kumar (SFO, Gowliguda); Syed Ahmed Hussain (leading fireman, Asifabad), K. Sanjeevaiah (leading fireman, Nizamabad); K. Kumara Swamy (leading fireman, Jagtial); M.A. Qadeer (leading fireman, Bhainsa); M. Ramulu (Atmakur); M. Keshavulu (leading fireman, Wanaparthy); R. Ramchander (leading fireman, Yellareddyguda); K. Satyanarayana (driver, Atmakuar); Md. Afzal (driver, Sircilla) and A.B. Venkatesh (fireman; High Court). They are all entitled to a cash award of ₹20,000 each, a press release said.