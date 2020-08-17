Award in doctor’s memory for medical students

HYDERABAD

Health, Education and Sports (HES) Society on Monday announced ‘Dr. KVR Prasad Memorial Award’ in memory of the society’s founder Dr. KVR Prasad who lost his battle against COVID-19 on July 2.

The award would be presented to medical students who are eligible for admission in a medical college through merit but cannot afford to pay the fee due to low family income. The society’s members said they will take care of the student’s undergraduation fee for four years. Eligible candidates who secured a merit seat through NEET UG in a government medical college in Telangana and have a family income of less than ₹1 lakh per annum may apply through ‘http://hessociety.org/drkvrprasad/’.

Dr Prasad was a prominent senior physician from Hyderabad who established Sridevi Nursing Home, Sithaphalmandi. He continued to attend patients even when COVID-19 cases were on the rise in the city.

