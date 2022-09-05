Award for T-AIM startups at G20 DIN

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 05, 2022 19:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) on Monday said two of its startups bagged awards at the G20 Digital Innovation Network (DIN) that was held recently in Bali, Indonesia.

Edubuk received the jury award in the education technology category while Eunimart won the audience award in the supply chain category. They were part of the four Revv Up startups that attended the G20 DIN event. Arficus and MayaMD were the other two startups that participated, T-AIM said in a release.

Revv Up is a free-of-equity-or-cost acceleration programme offered by T-AIM and exclusively designed for early-stage AI startups. T-AIM is an initiative of Telangana government and powered by IT industry body NASSCOM.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s G20 DIN witnessed 400 participants from 42 venture capital firms, 55 startups as well as a number of policymakers and corporate participants from around the world. Healthcare, renewable energy, smart society, financial inclusivity and supply chain were five priority sectors discussed at the event.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“These awards signify the global potential of Indian startups and Telangana remains committed towards providing startups with such opportunities,” Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said. The G20 DIN will be held in India next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app