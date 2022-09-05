Award for T-AIM startups at G20 DIN

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) on Monday said two of its startups bagged awards at the G20 Digital Innovation Network (DIN) that was held recently in Bali, Indonesia.

Edubuk received the jury award in the education technology category while Eunimart won the audience award in the supply chain category. They were part of the four Revv Up startups that attended the G20 DIN event. Arficus and MayaMD were the other two startups that participated, T-AIM said in a release.

Revv Up is a free-of-equity-or-cost acceleration programme offered by T-AIM and exclusively designed for early-stage AI startups. T-AIM is an initiative of Telangana government and powered by IT industry body NASSCOM.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s G20 DIN witnessed 400 participants from 42 venture capital firms, 55 startups as well as a number of policymakers and corporate participants from around the world. Healthcare, renewable energy, smart society, financial inclusivity and supply chain were five priority sectors discussed at the event.

“These awards signify the global potential of Indian startups and Telangana remains committed towards providing startups with such opportunities,” Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said. The G20 DIN will be held in India next year.