Award for NMDC CMD

NMDC chairman-cum-managing director N. Baijendra Kumar was presented The Business Leadership Award 2020 at the 7th edition of Governance Now PSU Awards in New Delhi on Thursday.

The public sector company was also adjudged the Best Performer - Financial and CSR in Infrastructure Development.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the leadership award to Mr. Kumar and the award for NMDC to Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee, a release said.

Feb 20, 2020

