Award for NMDC CMD

NMDC chairman-cum-managing director N. Baijendra Kumar was presented The Business Leadership Award 2020 at the 7th edition of Governance Now PSU Awards in New Delhi on Thursday.
The public sector company was also adjudged the Best Performer - Financial and CSR in Infrastructure Development.
Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the leadership award to Mr. Kumar and the award for NMDC to Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee, a release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.