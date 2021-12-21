Award for NGRI scientist

Senior principal scientist at CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, Abhey Ram Bansal has been selected for the prestigious Anni Talwani Memorial Prize-2021 by the Indian Geophysical Union (IGU).

The award will be given during the 58th annual convention of IGU at Shillong in February next year. Mr. Bansal has carried out significant research work on earthquake triggering, hydrocarbon exploration and geothermal studies.

He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, recipient of National Mineral Award-2005 and Krishnan Gold Medal -2008. He is also a recipient of Fulbright Nehru Senior Research Fellowship, JSPS invitation fellowship, visiting Associate Professor at University of Tokyo, BOYSCAST Fellowship and the UKIERI Research Fellowship, said a press release.