Award for NGRI scientist

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) scientist Shib Sankar Ganguli has been selected for the prestigious NASI Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award 2020 and will receive it this year from National Academy of Sciences, Allahabad.

The scientist’s research contributions for the understanding of earth system sciences mainly focussed on the integration of various geophysical and other relevant data for numerical, observational and interpretational work. His work towards advancement of knowledge on assessment of an Indian mature oil field for safe carbon sequestration followed by enhanced oil recovery has great societal relevance for climate change mitigation and recovering more oil contributing to India’s energy requirements.

His research includes development and application of modern methods to geophysical data, reservoir characterisation, seismic, geophysical modelling, simulation and inversion, and rock physics.