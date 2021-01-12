Hyderabad

Award for NGRI scientist

Shib Sankar Ganguli  

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) scientist Shib Sankar Ganguli has been selected for the prestigious NASI Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award 2020 and will receive it this year from National Academy of Sciences, Allahabad.

The scientist’s research contributions for the understanding of earth system sciences mainly focussed on the integration of various geophysical and other relevant data for numerical, observational and interpretational work. His work towards advancement of knowledge on assessment of an Indian mature oil field for safe carbon sequestration followed by enhanced oil recovery has great societal relevance for climate change mitigation and recovering more oil contributing to India’s energy requirements.

His research includes development and application of modern methods to geophysical data, reservoir characterisation, seismic, geophysical modelling, simulation and inversion, and rock physics.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2021 12:20:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/award-for-ngri-scientist/article33561645.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY