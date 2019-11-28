Award for National Academy of Construction

The National Academy of Construction received the Assocham Award Gold Trophy in “Best Institute - Placement Category for 2019” on Wednesday.

The award was received by directors I. Shantisree, B. Indrasen and B.C. Rao at the Assocham’s Skilling India Summit from Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey in New Delhi on Wednesday.

NAC, a major vocational training provider, has conducted skill development trainings on various construction trades and finishing school programmes for civil engineering graduates and successful placements for over 75,000 unemployed youth after the formation of Telangana.

NAC has empanelled with 353 construction companies for placements to trained skilled technicians and civil engineering graduates in top construction firms like L&T, Tata Constructions and Shapoorji Pallonji, among others, in the last couple of years.