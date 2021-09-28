Award for MTAR Technologies

HYDERABAD

28 September 2021 19:47 IST

SIDM award under import substitution given away by Defence Minister

Precision engineering solutions company MTAR Technologies has received the National Level Champion Award from the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) under import substitution for mission critical parts/systems/sub-systems medium category for ball screws.

Announcing that it received the award from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday, the company said ball screws are highly complex import substitutes used in various mission critical assemblies, including nuclear island assemblies, motion control actuation systems in missiles and launch vehicles in civil nuclear power, space and defence sectors.

Managing director Parvat Srinivas Reddy said: “we are extremely proud to receive the national level champion award.” Noting that the company has been investing on futuristic technologies, infrastructure and knowledge, he said it is developing associated technologies for roller screws that substitutes imports across defence and space segments.

