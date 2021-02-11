Hyderabad

Award for Laurus Labs

Drugmaker Laurus Labs has won the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2020. Instituted in 1991 by the Institute of Directors, India, the award is regarded as a stamp of corporate excellence. Laurus bagged this award for the first time. The company, along with other winners, was felicitated during an online awards ceremony, a release said. Founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said the award is a testament to “our consistent efforts to adhere to the highest standards in corporate governance and organisational practices in the pharmaceutical sector.”

